NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A big event got underway Wednesday for students with special needs in Tuscaloosa County. It is called the Spring Games, and the two-day event is taking place at Tuscaloosa County High School.

Nina Graham said it is something the student-athletes with special needs have been preparing for many months. Graham is the secondary special education director for Tuscaloosa County Schools.

“Our students have been preparing for this day for months,” Graham said. “They began in August. They start training in October and November. This is their day to shine, and they’ve been practicing for it at all the schools”.

One-hundred and fifty students are competing in eight different events like running, walking, javelin and softball throw. The Spring Games are similar to events seen in the Special Olympics. The event wraps up on Thursday. Middle and high school students competed Wednesday, and elementary students will participate Thursday. The activities are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.