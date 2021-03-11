Alabama sports leaders leaning on lessons learned during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This time last year, conference basketball tournaments across the country were being canceled as COVID-19 was starting to spread across the country.

A year later, tournaments are being played with safety precautions in place as the pandemic persists. It’s representative of how much has been learned since the pandemic began and sports leaders say those lessons may have an impact on future decisions.

In college sports, athletics directors have been forced to juggle schedules, often postponing games due to COVID-19 cases. Stadium capacities are down, and athletics department revenues have plummeted. Many athletics directors, like UAB’s Mark Ingram, have had to make some difficult decisions.

“We’ve really had to take a hard look at needs and wants,” Ingram said. “We’ve had to be extra careful about the things we purchase and the money that we spend. Our resources are finite, and we want to make sure that we first spend them on our student-athletes.”

Steve Savarese, executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, has faced similar challenges. He and other league leaders have consulted with state health professionals on decisions about how to safely play sports. Savarese is glad they were able to give the student-athletes the opportunity to compete.

“It was a pleasure to be able to do it,” he said. “But to see our kids participate and see how much they enjoyed it was well worth all the efforts.”

Savarese said he’s taking a month-to-month approach on his decisions for next year, but he hopes the league will be able to allow teams to fill their stadiums.

Ingram is already assigning seats for UAB’s new Protective Stadium, which is set to open open in the fall with plans to allow full capacity.

The pandemic has been a learning experience for both leaders, who found unique strategies that may have value down the road.

“We found more efficient ways to do things,” Savarese said. “We found formats that we may like a little better than how we did it before.”

“I would anticipate some travel changing or being reduced (in the future) because you possibly see that it’s not 100% necessary,” Ingram said. “One of the things that’s yet to be determined is how recruiting might change moving forward from a national perspective.”

Savarese said the AHSAA will begin debriefing on league events next week. League leaders also will meet with coaches committees to talk about their sports. He believes adjustments will be made for next year based on what was learned during the pandemic.