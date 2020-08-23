PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the pandemic continues in Alabama, events were held this weekend with large crowds showing little to no social distancing.
CBS 42 cameras caught the sports competition happening at Oak Mountain State Park Saturday afternoon. Large crowds were gathered for Mayhem on the Mountain.
Spectators and participants were seen showing little effort to social distance and barely any masks were seen being worn.
LATEST POSTS
- Sports competition held at Oak Mountain State Park amid pandemic
- NASA: Asteroid to pass close to Earth near Election Day
- Search underway for missing 43-year-old Prattville man
- Authorities searching for missing Montgomery-area man
- Apartment fire erupts in southside Birmingham, fire department on the scene