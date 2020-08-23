Sports competition held at Oak Mountain State Park amid pandemic

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the pandemic continues in Alabama, events were held this weekend with large crowds showing little to no social distancing.

CBS 42 cameras caught the sports competition happening at Oak Mountain State Park Saturday afternoon. Large crowds were gathered for Mayhem on the Mountain.

Spectators and participants were seen showing little effort to social distance and barely any masks were seen being worn.

