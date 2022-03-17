HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s arguably one of the best times of the year: the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, better known as “March Madness.” And with the madness, many bars, restaurants, anywhere with a TV are ready for the foot traffic to follow.

Walk On’s in Hoover is accustomed to any big sporting events like the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and National Championship, you name it. General Manager Michael Miller says both locations in the area are some of the highest grossing stores for the company.

“Super excited to have big events like this in a sports town like Birmingham. We’re in the top 5 to 8 stores for Walk On’s consistently in sales, so Birmingham is especially really supportive of our brand. So, we are happy to be here,” Miller said.

But management isn’t alone in the excitement. Most of the servers and bartenders CBS 42 spoke with are also ready for the high volume of customers throughout game days.

“And seeing everyone else coming in and enjoy games, maybe regulars who come in and they see you sitting at your table and watching their favorite game every week is nice, to,” server Micah Hartley said.

Hartley says with how busy it can get, they to be ready to answer any questions a customer asks.

“Know what beer your selling, know what food your selling, know your audience and who you’re dealing with,” Hartley said.

Although it will get hectic at times, Hartley and the rest of the Walk On’s family know it will be worth it in the end.

“Sleep good at night and wake early and drink some coffee before you get here because it’s not going to be easy, but it’s going to be worth it,” Hartley said.