An event like Jasper’s Foothills Festival, which attracts upwards of 20 thousand to the city of Jasper, Ala. each year, couldn’t happen without local partners’ contribution.

The annual festival, happening on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16, will feature a line-up of renowned musicians like The Marshall Tucker Band and Scott Stapp, performances from local music acts and over 140 vendors– the most-ever in festival history– supplying everything from food to handmade crafts.

But the unsung heroes of this event are Jasper Area Entertainment and its partners, which consists of local businesses in Jasper.

This year’s Foothills Festival partners include Honda of Jasper, Southeast Hospice Network, Drummond Company, The Cigar Box, Aveanna Hospice, Metal Central, Jasper Lumber, Timberline Homes of Jasper and more.

For some, like Aveanna Hospice who have been a Foothills partner for the past five years, this is an opportunity to “connect with the community over some great music and good times,” said a representative from Aveanna Hospice.

For newer partners, like Drummond Company, which has been a Jasper business pillar for 88 years, the excitement is bubbling over.

“We are looking forward to seeing Jasper thrive with its residents and visitors, enjoying the festivities and hospitality of Walker County,” said Krystal Drummond, vice president of community and government relations at Drummond Company.

For more information about this year’s Foothills Festival and its sponsors, visit foothillsjasper.com.