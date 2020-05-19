Special election set for House seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a special election to replace a central Alabama legislator who announced she is resigning to take a position with the Trump administration.
Rep. April Weaver of House District 49, consisting of Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties, announced her resignation last week.
Ivey said the primary election for the seat will be held Aug. 4. A primary runoff, if needed, will be held Sept. 1. The special general election will be held Nov. 17.
Interested candidates have until June 2 to declare their candidacy with political parties.
