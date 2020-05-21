Spain Park High School seniors honored in graduation ceremony at the Hoover Met

HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday night, graduating seniors at Spain Park High School bid each other farewell one last time at the Hoover Met as they entered the next chapter of their lives.

“It just means so much, so much has been going on and its just crazy how the world works and I’m so grateful for Hoover and everyone that was involved for allowing this to happen,” graduate Kaitlyn Wheat said.

Hoover City Schools lined students along the field six feet a part and required all of them and their families to wear face masks. Safety was a big concern for everyone with some students choosing not to participate in the ceremony.

“I just thought if you don’t want to go don’t go, but everybody else wants to celebrate,” Wheat said.

Parents told CBS 42 their kids getting the diploma and walking across the stage was a moment of a lifetime for their kids, so they are glad they didn’t have to miss out.

“It’s a big thing being a parent. You only get this once or twice in your life, obviously. So, I think they are taking the appropriate cautions. I like the idea with the masks, I like the way they are ushering folks into the stadium,” parent Jim Yamshak said.

“I’m feeling like if you stay your distance. If you wear your mask, you use your sanitizers I think it will be perfect and I didn’t want her to miss this it’s a once in a lifetime thing,” parent Laquita Smoot said.

Class of 2020 students were vocal about not letting this moment define them and that they are forever changed from this experience.

“I’m going to be going to Auburn University,” Wheat said. “War Eagles.”

On Thursday, Hoover High School graduates will get a chance to participate in a socially distanced ceremony as well.

