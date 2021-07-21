Southwest to resume nonstop flights at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (July 21, 2021) – Starting Sept. 7, Southwest Airlines will resume two nonstop flights from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

The airline had previously announced that it would resume flights in November, but moved up their scheduled two months in advance. Southwest will reinstate nonstop flights from Birmingham to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Houston William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU). Southwest will utilize a Boeing 737 aircraft with 143 seats for the routes.

According to Southwest, the Birmingham to Houston nonstop route will resume operating four times a week. The Birmingham to Baltimore/Washington nonstop route will operate once a week on Sundays beginning Sept. 12 with frequency increasing to four times a week in October.