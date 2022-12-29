BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Southwest customers traveling to and from Birmingham say they are cutting ties with the airline as it continues to cut flights.

On Thursday, Flight Aware reported another 2,300 Southwest flights grounded nationwide by the airline as it strives to catch up from a system meltdown it attributes to an outdated scheduling system and winter weather.

The airline reports it will be back to normal Friday, but its customers still don’t feel quite content yet.

Jaimyah Laster was on one of a handful of Southwest flights to touch down in Birmingham Thursday. She said it was four days after she was supposed to arrive.

“I was kind of nervous because I was supposed to come for Christmas, and it got pushed all the way back so I’m just now being able to make my trip sadly,” Laster said. “I could have drove here. By the time they got it together I could have drove here and been partying.”

Myranda Young said she keeps getting confusing communication and a lack of it.

“I keep to this day getting text messages that your flight is rebooked, your flight is rebooked after we’ve canceled everything, so it seems like the system hasn’t even really caught up yet,” Young said.

Young’s travel story started on the 23rd in Phoenix, eventually trapping her in Denver overnight on Christmas.

“The energy in the airport was really down and really sad so I wouldn’t say it was the best Christmas ever,” Young said.

Young was at the Birmingham airport looking for her luggage which she found out is still in Denver.

Travel advisor John Martin owns Travel Designers Birmingham. He said Southwest’s other problem is not having an interline agreement. It’s essentially an agreement between airlines like American and Delta to help each other out when flights get delayed and canceled, providing discounted tickets for passengers to switch over companies.

“Southwest says when we have a disruption we protect people on Southwest, Southwest only,” Martin said.

This forces passengers to wait it out or turn to another carrier on their own dime and time.

“The carrier’s objective should be getting you to your destination as quickly as possible and that might be them having to buy tickets on another carrier for you,” Martin said.

Young said she has been a longtime Southwest customer but is thinking of changing her allegiance. She turned to United to get to Birmingham this time.

“I’ve never flown any other airline,” Young said. “I’ve always flown Southwest and that’s just been my holy grail. I feel the safest with them, I feel they have really great benefits and a great system, but this one experience just totally ruined it for me.”

Laster said she is just grateful she finally made it here.

“You live and you learn,” Laster said. “Learn not Southwest maybe. If Southwest is watching at all if you want to reimburse me at all? Thank you. I’d appreciate it.”

Without that interline agreement, Martin said that’s why you see bags piled up at airports like Denver. Unless you’re going to pay to have it shipped, he said you’ll have to wait until Southwest can get it on a flight.

In the winter months, Martin suggests that you have identification on the outside and inside of your bag, have a backup flight plan in your back pocket in case of a flight issue and leave earlier – as delays always stack up during the day.

Martin said the best way to keep track of your checked belongings is in each individual airline’s smartphone app.