Southside Police handing out gift cards instead of tickets this holiday season

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Department is stepping up their patrols this holiday season, but it’s for a good cause.

For the third year in a row, officers have been handing out gift cards in lieu of traffic tickets. The goal of this initiative is to reach out and build a connection to the community.

“The last couple years, the reactions we have received have been tremendous. it’s a heartfelt for both, for our guys and for the receiver. We actually had people cry on traffic stops,” Captain Jay Freeman said.

The cards come from local businesses that donated $1,900 worth of gift cards to the police department.

The gift cards are only given out for minor traffic violations.