Southside Police handing out gift cards instead of tickets this holiday season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Department is stepping up their patrols this holiday season, but it’s for a good cause.

For the third year in a row, officers have been handing out gift cards in lieu of traffic tickets. The goal of this initiative is to reach out and build a connection to the community.

“The last couple years, the reactions we have received have been tremendous. it’s a heartfelt for both, for our guys and for the receiver. We actually had people cry on traffic stops,” Captain Jay Freeman said.

The cards come from local businesses that donated $1,900 worth of gift cards to the police department.

The gift cards are only given out for minor traffic violations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES