Southside Police Chief arrested, charged with public intoxication

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Chief was arrested Saturday, according to jail records.
Chris Jones, who was serving as Southside’s Police Chielf, was booked into the Etowah County Jail on a charge of public intoxication, jail records report.
His bond was set at $500.
