SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Department welcomed a new addition to the police force last week.

Luka, a 10-week-old Labrador Retriever, will be the department’s new therapy and tracking canine. He will be in charge of helping officers during situations involving children and providing stress relief for victims of traumatic events, SPD said.

The puppy was donated to SPD and is still finishing up training at Bethel Kennels in Gadsden and will soon get his therapy training in Ohio.

