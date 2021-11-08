Southside PD: Car wash employee airlifted following workplace accident

Southside, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Department reports that an employee has received aid from Survival Flight, a service that provides air transportation for medical purposes, following a workplace accident.

According to a Facebook post from SPD, officers responded to a 911 call concerning a workplace injury at Xtreme Car Wash at approximately 9:07 a.m. Monday.

Southside Fire, Rainbow City Fire, A-med and Survival Flight rendered aid to the employee according to the post. No other information is available at this time.

