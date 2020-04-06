Southside man arrested on multiple sex-related charges

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Southside man was arrested Friday, April 3, by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) for multiple sex-related charges.

Wyatt Alan Sharp, 20, was wanted for rape in Huntsville and wanted in other counties on sex-related charges.

Huntsville Police obtained felony warrants on March 25, 2020, for Sharp’s arrest on the charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in a case in which he reportedly struck the victim numerous times with a heavy leather belt in the back and buttocks area requiring medical attention.

On March 26, 2020, the U.S. Marshals Huntsville Office received a request for assistance from a domestic violence investigator with the Huntsville Police Department in locating and apprehending Sharp.

During that time, Sharp was out on bond from Morgan and Winston Counties on similar charges. Based on the previous charges the Madison County Judge issued a no bond on the warrants.

During the investigation, information was developed suggesting Sharp had fled to Southside, Ala. to avoid apprehension.

On Friday April 03, 2020, the GCRFTF Huntsville office requested the assistance of the GCRFTF Birmingham office in locating and apprehending Sharp. U.S. Marshals Service personnel met and briefed with members of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and Southside Police Department.

Later on the same date, Sharp was located and arrested at an address on Mountain Pass Road in Southside, Ala. Sharp was transported by USMS personnel to the detention facility in Madison County, Ala.