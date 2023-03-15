BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a state full of quality barbecue, one restaurant in Birmingham has come out on top as being the best in Alabama, at least according to Southern Living.

Recently, the magazine named Saw’s BBQ as the best barbecue joint in Alabama.

“The original Homewood location just south of Birmingham adds meaty pork ribs with an excellent char beneath a thick, sticky red glaze,” writer Robert F. Moss wrote in Southern Living. “Throw in crowd-pleasing extras like creamy deviled eggs, loaded baked potatoes, and ‘goodness & greens’ (pork or chicken served with greens over cheese grits), and it’s no wonder SAW’s has won over so many loyal fans.”

Saw’s was founded by the late chef Mike Wilson in Homewood’s Edgewood community in 2009. The restaurant would soon received national attention, receiving a rave review in Men’s Journal.

Since first opening, the Saw’s brand has expanded to include restaurants like Saw’s Soul Kitchen in Avondale, Saw’s Juke Joint in Crestline, a Saw’s location in Southside, as well as Saw’s restaurants in Hoover and Leeds.