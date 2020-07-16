Southern Athletic Association suspends all fall sports, BCS included

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southern Athletic Association has announced the cancelation of all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All sporting competition in the conference will be suspended until January 2021 at the earliest. This means no sports at Birmingham-Southern College this fall.

“This decision was not easy, and we can assure you that we explored every avenue to find a way to compete in the fall. With the increase of COVID-19 cases across the country and the ultimate concern for the health and well-being of our campus community, we must suspend SAA athletic competition,” BSC President Daniel Coleman said.

BSC says they plan to have sports in the spring of 2021. The conference will have discussions regarding the potential of competition in the upcoming months.

More information can be found here.

