South City Theatre preparing for new show

Shelby County, Ala. (WIAT)- South City Theatre of Pelham is proud to present a new show and return to the stage.

The theatre company will present “Night of January 16th.” The show is sponsored by the Shelby County Bar Association. The show is about the court as it hears the case of Karen Andre, a former assistant and lover of businessman Bjourn Faulkner. She is accused of his murder. The jury must rely on character testimony to decide whether Andre is guilty or not guilty.

The show will be performed in two courtrooms. Twelve jury members are selected from the audience and they determine Andre’s fate. There are two different endings, depending on the jury’s decision.

You can see the show on October 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and October 10 at 2 p.m. These shows will be performed at the Shelby County Courthouse in Columbiana. The show will move to Pelham Municipal Courtroom on October 14, 15, and 16 at 7:30 a.m. and October 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 for regular admission and $13 for students under the age of 18 and senior over the age of 60. Tickets may be purchased in advance on southcitytheatre.com or by calling 205-621-2128.