South Alabama researchers to aid in study of West Nile virus

MOBILE, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — Researchers from the University of South Alabama are working on a study to learn more about deadly West Nile virus.

A statement from the school says genetic material from infected mosquitoes will be sent to Yale University’s school of public health.

Workers there will sequence DNA to help understand how the virus and spread and changed over the last two decades in the United States.

South Alabama says it is the first school in the state to join in the project. West Nile virus killed nearly 170 people nationwide last year.