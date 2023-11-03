BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — American soprano Renée Fleming is set to perform in Birmingham on Sunday.

According to the Alys Stephens Center, it has teamed up with UAB Arts in Medicine for a two-day spectacle featuring Fleming, who has been awarded with five Grammy Awards and the U.S. National Medal of Arts. Though the extravaganza will last until Monday, Fleming will only present at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hall.

Before Fleming’s concert, General Director of Opera Birmingham Keith Wolfe-Hughes will hold a pre-concert talk about Fleming’s career. It will start in the Alys Stephens Center at 6:15 p.m. for those who hold a ticket to Fleming’s performance. You can buy your concert ticket here.

There will be two free events on Monday as part of the spectacle. Bridge Kennedy and other Sacred Harp singing community members will lead a singing session at 4:30 p.m. in the Alys Stephens Center.

In the Sirote Theatre at the Alys Stephens Center at 6 p.m., there will be a music and mind panel. Fleming in 2020 hosted a series of webinars called “Music and Mind: Live with Renée Fleming.” The online series included Fleming in discussion with scientists and practitioners working at the intersection of music, neuroscience and healthcare. The conversation will be brought to the ASC featuring guest panelists.

Both of Monday’s events require registration. You can click here to register and discover more information.