Some Tuscaloosa business owners upset over parking spots removed along the Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some business owners on the Strip in Tuscaloosa are upset because the city has temporarily removed some parking spaces in front of their stores.

This is part of Mayor Walt Maddox’s plan to increase social distancing in front of bars and restaurants on the strip. After 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the parking spaces will be blocked off. The city is using yellow “No Parking” signs and large orange barriers to block off the parking spaces.

One business owner says this is going to hurt sales at her store.

“It really hurts our business because we are already limited with parking spaces and now we are more limited for spaces for our customers,” Bama Stuff manager Tracy Snider said.

Maddox said the city is trying to create as much outdoor spacing as they can to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“These are steps we are taking to keep people safe,” he said.

Maddox said the city will evaluate the effectiveness of the plan later week.

