Some people waiting to return to certain activities during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many businesses are back open after closing for months during the pandemic. But some people still aren’t comfortable visiting them.

The New York Times surveyed more than 500 epidemiologists and asked them how comfortable they would be with personally participating in 20 activities. Most said they would be willing to get a haircut or vacation overnight within driving distance this summer. But fewer said they would be comfortable attending a sports event, concert or play within the next year.

CBS 42 wanted to know what people in central Alabama thought about participating in certain activities, so we spoke to some people in Railroad Park. We asked about dining in a restaurants, an activity that only 16% of the doctors surveyed by the New York Times said they’d be comfortable with doing this summer. Quisey Glad said she’s not fully comfortable going to restaurants, even though she’s been a couple times.

“I’ve done that twice, but they’ve gotten it sectioned off to where it’s every other seat or every other sectioned-off booth,” Glad said.

Glad said she hasn’t returned to in-person church services yet. Only 13% of the doctors surveyed said they’d be comfortable returning to services this summer. About 43% said they probably would wait at least a year. Another 43% said they might attend in three to 12 months.

“In all honesty, I’m just going to say I’ve got to pray about it,” Glad said. “That’s our biggest thing is that we pray. And when God leads me to do that, then that’s exactly what I’ll do.”

The New York Times asked epidemiologists about their comfort level attending sports events, concerts or plays. Only 3% said they would be willing to do that this summer while 64% percent said they would wait at least a year.

Tariq Mahdi, who we spoke with in Railroad Park, said he might wait even longer.

“It could take a year or two,” Mahdi said. “I hope not, but I just want to be able to go to a football game without having to wear a mask. I want to go anywhere without wearing a mask.”

LATEST POSTS