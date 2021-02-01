Some Fultondale tornado victims still need help finding permanent housing

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — As Fultondale tornado victims continue cleaning up, some remain in need of permanent housing.

Despite surviving the storm with her husband Bobby, Janice Hamilton is now without her other half.

He died of natural causes just a few days after the tornado.

“For 43 years, that was my best friend,” said Hamilton.

The Hamilton’s family home was heavily damaged and Janice is now staying at an area hotel as she prepares for her husband’s funeral later this week.

“He knows I loved him. I loved him more than anything,” Hamilton continued.

Hamilton is among the victims without a home to return to. Friends like Anita Salters have been doing everything to help, but availability is limited for government-assisted housing in the area.

“She would like to stay local, of course there is a long waiting list and i understand that, but this is a special needs situation so I need someone that has maybe some authority that can maybe wave some of those restrictions that can help me and that is what I am asking for,” said Salters.

Salters also lives in the area, but her home did not sustain damage. She’s spent her last week volunteering to help others, including the Hamilton family.

“It has just touched me because Janice and Bobby were such a giving family and such a loving family and Bobby and Janice have both always been very friendly and smiling always,” said Salters.

Hamilton said she’s been moved by all of the support so far.

“I just hope nobody else has to go through something like this, but like I tell everybody, God did it for a reason, God knows why he did it, but he is going to take care of me.”

In addition to working on permanent housing for her friend, Salters also set up a GoFundMe account for Hamilton. You can learn more by clicking here.