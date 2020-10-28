Some Cullman County Schools moving to hybrid learning due to COVID-19

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Schools has announced that some students will be transitioning to a hybrid learning schedule due to a rise in numbers of COVID-19 cases and students being exposed to the virus.

Starting Nov. 2, 6th through 12th graders will transition to hybrid learning with students who have last names starting with A-K will attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday. Students with last names L-Z will attend classes Thursday and Friday. Households with students who have multiple last names will attend days under the oldest student’s last name.

6th grade students who attend Cold Springs Elementary, Parkside and Harmony will continue in-person learning as these schools can maintain “static groups” due to having smaller sized classes.

All K-5th grade students will continue to attend traditional school four days a week.

This decision will continue until at least Nov. 20, according to CCS. A decision will be made during Thanksgiving break.

