Some Alabama churches not ready for in-person services yet due to COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Churches can hold in-person services this weekend if they want, but they’ll have a lot of things to consider, and some church leaders say they’re just not comfortable with it yet.

Bishop Van Moody of The Worship Center said he plans to wait “a lot longer” before allowing the congregation to worship in person. He’s been offering online sermons during the pandemic, which he says was an easy transition because the church has offered that for a long time. However, he’s not ready to bring everyone back together yet.

“We are really, really concerned about our community,” Moody said. “While we are a multicultural church, the overwhelming majority of our congregation are people of color. And we know the metrics about how COVID-19 is impacting people of color. (It’s) sad, and it’s undeniable.”

Moody said the church also has a lot of members in groups who are at a high risk for developing severe cases of coronavirus and he doesn’t want to put those groups at risk.

Churches that choose to reopen will have to follow a long list of guidelines issued by state leaders, and Moody says those are good recommendations, but he thinks there’s more to consider.

“There are a lot of other things that we have to factor in,” he said. “Things like, for an example: Could we have a smaller service, and how would we service kids in social distancing?”

Moody said The Worship Center has a number of members from the medical community and he’s leaning on them for advice as he decides when to bring back in-person services.

“And so they’ve been literally advising me, step by step, of what are some of the things that we need to consider, why we need to wait,” he said. “And they’ve been informing me, and I have in turn been advising our members. So that’s kind of our position on it.”

LATEST POSTS