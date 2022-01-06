Some area schools to hold e-learning days due to weather

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some central Alabama schools are electing hold e-learning days on Friday ahead of the threat of winter weather.
- Attalla City Schools will have a remote learning day.
- Cullman County Schools will have a remote learning day. Teachers will provide students with either a digital or paper assignment to be completed.
- Etowah County Schools will have a remote learning day.
- Winston County Schools will have a remote learning day.
Additionally, some schools are choosing to delay class:
- Fayette County Schools will be on a two hour delays Friday