Some Alabama churches preparing to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama may have given the green light for churches to reopen across the state, but the Jefferson County Health Department recommends local churches wait another two weeks before reopening.

However, some are already preparing to re-open while others have already done so.

Grace Church in Bessemer has a congregation of around 85 people. Pastor Mickey Bell said those members were ready to return to in person worship, so they did this past week. Bell said it’s been enough time without the option of worshiping together in person.

“We did it by the guidelines before the guidelines came out, because we wanted to be smart about it, but we just got to the point where our people wanted to worship together and so we did,” Bell said.

Bell said he’s seen more people at local stores at one time than there are members of his church, saying the state’s health orders set a double standard for places of business and places of worship.

“I just want to make sure that we are not on a slippery slope of allowing the world to know that they can shut us down by inflicting a sickness on us,” he said. “I want them to know they can’t keep us closed.”

Other churches are also preparing to open soon. Allen Richards, pastor at Heaven’s Highway Church, has spent the last two months-worth of Sundays alone.

“It’s been a deep hole in everybody’s soul,” Richards said. “You know the church is a big family and when you’re not able to be around your family there’s a part of you missing.”

Starting Sunday, Richards’ church of 50 members or so will be reopened. he’ll be back in front of his normal congregation at heaven’s highway.

“It really touches a pastor,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s a small or a large church to hear your members say pastor we’re ready to meet we are ready to see each other.”

The church plans to practice social distancing by spacing members out on the pews. In addition, they’ll keep using Facebook to reach their members who prefer to stay home.

However, some churches do not plan to reopen for in person worship just yet. Pastor Layne Schranz with Church of the Highlands said they would not be meeting this week.

