BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A sold-out stadium of around 8,000 fans showed out Friday for the Savannah Bananas at Regions Field. The crowd was loud and had high energy all game long.

Between on-field performances and friendly fan competitions, there was no shortage of fun at the ballpark.

“We’ve seen so much on social media about the Bananas and heard so much about them, we wanted to come experience it firsthand,” says Jordan Inman, a Bananas fan.

Friday’s crowd had fans from not only Birmingham but Mississippi, Georgia and even as far as Canada.

For the Bananas, the game is about more than just baseball. It’s about making sure every person in the stands has a smile on their face and has a good time.

“They always show up, they’re always ready to party,” says Jackson Olsen, third baseman for the Savannah Bananas. “Everyone is smiling here. Everyone’s smiling 24/7. You can’t really see someone that’s like eh whatever, I’ll just go get food and chill out for 10 minutes. There’s a lot going on every second of the game so that kind of keeps them engulfed and they’re ready to go.”

A lot of first-timers were out Friday excited to experience the Bananas for themselves.

“We’re super excited, this is the first time she’s been here, she saw the guy on the stilts and just wanted to run out and get his autograph,” says Finny Benny, Bananas fan.

“Just so much to take in because it’s, they both played college baseball, this experience is so unique and different that it’s just such a great atmosphere for kids and families and stuff like that,” says Jim Dearman, uncle of Bananas player Christian “Mr. Electric” Dearman. “Just soaking it all in.”

The Bananas will play again Saturday afternoon at Rickwood Field to another sold-out crowd.