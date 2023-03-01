BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Households receiving extra dollars through SNAP can expect to receive nearly $100 less now that the emergency allotment has ended.

The money was enacted through the families’ first coronavirus response act in 2020, helping address food insecurity many families faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations like the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say they’re able to help families in need.

“We want to ensure our neighbors facing hunger to let them know we are here whether they have food on the table or food in the pantry, and we’re here 365 a year for them,” Director of Development for Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Ginger Pegues said.

While one organization says they have plenty, others try to ensure enough for growing demand.

Urban Ministry, another food distribution organization in Birmingham, had little left from their weekly food distribution.

“Wednesday, we had 80 people come; in December, that would have been the whole month, so we’re doing as much than in a day as we did in a month,” You Serve Director for Urban Ministry Casey Hobbs said.

Hobbs says help from the community allows them to provide for people in need.

“We have about 200 pounds of food that I sorted out with some volunteers that cost about $200, so when we get donations and donors that support our work, it doesn’t take much to help us and other food pantries in the city,” Hobbs said.