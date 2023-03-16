BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Legendary singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson will perform at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center on April 21.

Tickets are available now for $125, $150 and $175 and can be purchased by visiting Alys Stephens Center’s official website or calling 205-975-2787. The Alys Stephens Center will host a Motown lobby dance party for ticketholders at 6 p.m. with a DJ, cash bars and a food truck on-site.

Founder and frontman of the Motown vocal group The Miracles, their single of Robinson’s “Shop Around” became Motown’s first No. 1 hit on the R&B singles chart. The Miracles dominated the R&B scene throughout the 1960s and early ’70s, and Robinson became vice president of Motown Records, serving as in-house producer, talent scout and songwriter.

Robinson has accumulated more than 4,000 songs to his credit and continues to thrill sold-out audiences around the world with his high tenor voice, impeccable timing and profound sense of lyric, according to his bio. Bob Dylan once pronounced him America’s “greatest living poet.”