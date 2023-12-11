BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Smokehouse Steak and Seafood, a restaurant that had been run for over 60 years by members of the Hontzas family, will be closing at the end of the month.

Theo Hontzas, who has run the Smokehouse since first buying it in 1960, confirmed that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. Staff said the last day of business would be Dec. 22.

“It’s a good time to retire,” the 90-year-old Hontzas said.

Hontzas first came to Birmingham in 1958 from Greece to help his brother, Gus, run Niki’s West. Hontzas, who was then 25 years old, didn’t initially plan on staying long in the Magic City.

“I came right here to make a little money — $10,000 back then — and go back. But I [am] still here,” Hontzas told the Southern Foodways Alliance back in 2004.

By 1960, Hontzas bought the Smokehouse, which originally started as a short-order restaurant before he expanded it to include more options, from meat-and-three food to Greek fare. For years, the restaurant was open 24 hours a day, but over time, it became a spot reserved mostly for breakfast and lunch hours.

With the Alabama Farmers Market next door, Smokehouse also became known for its dedication to fresh, local produce.

“We’ll have people from all over Birmingham just come to eat just the vegetables, you know,” Hontzas told SFA.

In addition to the Smokehouse and Niki’s West, the Hontzas family has also been involved with other beloved restaurants in the city, such as Johnny’s in Homewood, run by Gus’ nephew Timothy Hontzas. Phil Hontzas also went on to run John’s City Diner in the 1940s and Phil and Jimmy Hontzas worked with his nephew, George Sarris, who started the Fish Market.

Hontzas credited the longevity of Smokehouse to the work.

“Nothing but work,” he said. “Hard, honest work.”