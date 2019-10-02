Smith Lake neighbors rally around family after fire destroys home

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors around Smith Lake are rallying around a family who lost everything in a weekend fire.

Ty and Jennifer Kilpatrick lost their home off County Road 4022 in Winston County.

“It’s just hard to describe, you’re flooded with emotions,” said Ty Kilpatrick.

The family recently finished renovating the property that has a view of Smith Lake.

“Just to see it all gone is sort of heartbreaking you know,” said Ty Kilpatrick.

This weekend, the family was at a relative’s house watching football. Kilpatrick is not sure what happened, but he remembers leaving his child’s battery-powered four wheeler to charge.

“He had been riding it right before we left and it went dead, and I figured we would be gone 4 to 5 hours, so I just plugged up the charge where it would be charged up when we got home and when we got back there was no home,” said Kilpatrick.

Only a few small memories could be salvaged from the property, but neighbors are helping to chip in.

“You just never think like this would happen to you. We are just so incredibly thankful for all the kind words and support through this as we prepare to tear down and rebuild,” said Jennifer Kilpatrick.

The Kilpatricks did not have insurance. As of Wednesday, neighbors had already raised close to $11,000 to help the family rebuild.

“It is just overwhelming the people that has come out and offered to help, donated clothes. Within 12 hours, I had all the clothes I needed after it happened,” said Ty Kilpatrick.

For all the friends and strangers helping, Kilpatrick hopes to be able to repay the favor.

“There is so many great people on this lake, and I have so many great people that come by the marina and it’s just the kind of people you want to be neighbors with,” said Kilpatrick.

To learn how to help the family, click here.