Smith Lake boater still missing after more than a month; new search planned

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After more than a month, search crews at Smith Lake have been unsuccessful locating a missing boater from Fultondale.

26-year-old Dustin New has not been seen since the boat he was on capsized in July.

Efforts to locate New have not been as frequent lately. Divers haven’t been in the water in about two weeks.

“You want to find the comfort for the family and everything. The bad part is you spend all of this time out here and you come back empty handed,” said Toby Bates, chief of the Logan Volunteer Fire Department.

There are several challenges for search crews including boat traffic, poor visibility, and tall treetops below the water’s surface.

In 2019, crews spent about 3 months searching Smith Lake for the body of missing boater Kelsey Starling.

The water depth in the area where teams are searching for New is estimated to be between 80 and 140 feet deep.

“We run sonar and if we find a point of interest than we try to drop cameras down on it to see what it is and then if it is something we try to send divers down on,” said Bates.

Robotic cameras have also been used, but the devices can get caught in the trees, Bates said.

Teams are also trying to narrow down the area of the accident.

“We’re trying to close that down by finding some of the debris that come off that boat and we’re having trouble doing that just because of the water depths,” said Bates.

Since July, neighbors have watched and tried to help the first responders and volunteers.

“I just happened to be at my house when the accident happened, just a few hundred yards away,” said Stanley Kilgore.

Kilgore would usually be out of the country with his ministry organization, 4G Ministries, but the COVID-19 pandemic has kept him home on the lake.

To help, Kilgore has worked with local restaurants to help feed divers. He’s also been able to talk with the New family.

“I could just see their hurt, their pain and I just thought, gosh I’ve got to reach out to them, pray with them, let them know that those like myself and others that live on this part of the lake, we care about them,” said Kilgore.

Kilgore knows it is a tough time for agencies and the extensive searches can be a strain on resources.

Still, he’d like to see more efforts to bring peace to the family.

“I’m a father and I’m a grandfather, and I try to imagine if that were me, the pain I would be going through,” said Kilgore.

Volunteers from as far away as Louisiana and Houston County hve come to help in past searches.

Chief Bates said nearby agencies are planning to do another search September 2-3. Experienced divers who would like to help can call Bates at 256.385.5065

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family here.