Smith Farm development possibilities leading to lots of discussion among Bluff Park residents

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – A developer wants to build 50 homes on the former Smith Family Farm property in Hoover’s Bluff Park community, and it’s become a big topic of conversation among residents.

Lance Kitchings, who owns CK Enterprises LLC, will present his plan before Hoover’s planning and zoning committee December 9 and ask for the city to rezone two of the six parcels the company owns. The committee likely will decide then whether to recommend the rezoning to the full city council for a vote, and the full council’s decision will determine how many homes CK Enterprises can build on the property.

Some residents say the fewer, the better. Meredith Dunn lives around the corner from the property and likes to walk around the neighborhood. But she fears that might not be as safe with an influx of new residents.

“Fifty houses is just a lot of traffic on that road that’s already kind of busy,” Dunn said. “And there’s no sidewalk over there, so when we walk it’s hard to watch out for cars already.”

She says she’d be more comfortable with 10-15 new homes. And other Bluff Park residents have expressed similar concerns. But Kitchings says he’ll address any concerns the resident have, and he hopes to have a traffic study done to determine how much extra traffic the development will bring.

Not all residents are opposed to the plan. Kitchings says he’s spoken to many whose properties are adjacent to the Smith Family Farm, and he says all but one conversation was positive.

Tom Richeson has lived in Bluff Park for more than 30 years. He says he’s open to the idea of homes being built on the Smith Family Farm property, but he wants to know more about the plans.

“It depends on how they design it and how they integrate it into the rest of the neighborhood,” he said.

Richeson shares Dunn’s concerns about traffic, but he believes development would be a better use of the land and would bring more customers to Bluff Park’s businesses.

CK Enterprises owns six of the property’s eight parcels. Kitchings says the average cost of the homes he hopes to build would be around $500,000. He says his in-laws’ home is adjacent to Smith Family Farm, so he has a vested interest in doing a good job developing the property.

