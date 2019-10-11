Talking melons and racing with truck racer Ross Chastain

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, you can see the driver who has earned three nicknames of “The Watermelon Man”, “Melon Man” and “The Busiest Driver in NASCAR,” it is none other than racer Ross Chastain.

Chastain joined Art and Alissa Friday morning for a quick interview on expectations for this weekend’s big race. He started racing at the age of 12 years old and now he competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Track Series.

“Twelve years old is not really when you [start racing]. If you want to make a NASCAR career, you need to make a push for this stuff so you can start earlier. We started as a hobby and until I was 18 it was a hobby,” Chastain explained.

Chastain is a first-generation racer. He advises that future racers should stay in school and to learn as much as they can about racing.

“There are no right or wrong ways to get into NASCAR,” Chastain said.

So why melons?

“I’m an eighth-generation watermelon farmer. That’s all my family knows. We’re twelth generation farmers,” Chastain said.