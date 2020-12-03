Smaller towns in north Alabama battle COVID-19 spike

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some counties in north Alabama are reporting high percentages of positive COVID-19 cases out of test taken.

According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health Wednesday, Winston County reported close to 55% of tests yielded positive results.

Here are some other county infection rates as of Wednesday:

54.8% Winston County

245 Cases / 447 Tests



53.5% Lamar County

122 Cases / 228 Tests



50.6% Marshall County

1,162 Cases / 2,298 Tests



50% Coosa County

70 Cases / 140 Tests



48% Fayette County

174 Cases / 361 Tests



45% Marion County

174 Cases / 387 Tests



42.6% Walker County

461 Cases / 1,081 Tests

In Winston County, the recent uptick in cases led to the school system to move to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester.

“Our numbers are starting to spike and honestly our student population is not as affected at this point as our faculty and staff are so if you don’t people to be able to instruct and do things you need to, it is difficult to have an educational setting,” said Winston County Schools Superintendent Greg Pendley.

Only schools in Double Springs had recently switched to virtual learning this week until Pendley announced that all schools in the district would move online beginning next Monday.

“I can’t give enough accolades to our faculty, staff, our communities, and our students as they have tried to follow protocols,” said Pendley.

The virus is also taking a toll on some of the smaller emergency services in the town of Double Springs.

Fire Chief Brandon Lewis was in quarantine Wednesday after a family member was exposed.

“During the daytime being a volunteer fire department, we have very few people around so there is times that we may not be able to make a call because we don’t have anybody to run it,” said Lewis.

Lewis said he continues to stress the importance of wearing protective gear to calls in hopes of keeping employees safe.

“The biggest thing is you don’t want to bring it home to your family. That’s the thing that you worry about. You want to keep your family safe,” said Lewis.

According to Wednesday’s ADPH data, here are some other counties’ percentages of positive tests compared to tests taken in Central Alabama:



40.2% Etowah County

1,216 Cases / 3,022 Tests



39.4% Blount County

457 Cases / 1,157 Tests



39.2% Cherokee County

124 Cases / 316 Tests



37.7% St. Clair County

692 Cases / 1,840 Tests



36.8 % Calhoun County

1,042 Cases / 2,828 Tests



35.9% Cullman County

830 Cases / 2,314 Tests



35.6% Talladega County

527 Cases / 1,482 Tests



34.8% Cleburne County

71 Cases / 204 Tests



34.7% Greene County

61 Cases / 176 Tests



33.3% Clay County

75 Cases / 225 Tests



31.2% Hale County

96 Cases / 308 Tests



30.9% Chilton County

197 Cases / 637 Tests



30.1% Randolph County

94 Cases / 312 Tests



27.6% Shelby County

1,683 Cases / 6,101 Tests



26.2% Jefferson County

5440 Cases / 20,736 Tests



18.9% Tuscaloosa County

1,590 Cases / 8,423 Tests



12.6% Bibb County

237 Cases / 1,876 Tests