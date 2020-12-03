Smaller towns in north Alabama battle COVID-19 spike

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some counties in north Alabama are reporting high percentages of positive COVID-19 cases out of test taken.
According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health Wednesday, Winston County reported close to 55% of tests yielded positive results.
Here are some other county infection rates as of Wednesday:
54.8% Winston County
245 Cases / 447 Tests
53.5% Lamar County
122 Cases / 228 Tests
50.6% Marshall County
1,162 Cases / 2,298 Tests
50% Coosa County
70 Cases / 140 Tests
48% Fayette County
174 Cases / 361 Tests
45% Marion County
174 Cases / 387 Tests
42.6% Walker County
461 Cases / 1,081 Tests
In Winston County, the recent uptick in cases led to the school system to move to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester.
“Our numbers are starting to spike and honestly our student population is not as affected at this point as our faculty and staff are so if you don’t people to be able to instruct and do things you need to, it is difficult to have an educational setting,” said Winston County Schools Superintendent Greg Pendley.
Only schools in Double Springs had recently switched to virtual learning this week until Pendley announced that all schools in the district would move online beginning next Monday.
“I can’t give enough accolades to our faculty, staff, our communities, and our students as they have tried to follow protocols,” said Pendley.
The virus is also taking a toll on some of the smaller emergency services in the town of Double Springs.
Fire Chief Brandon Lewis was in quarantine Wednesday after a family member was exposed.
“During the daytime being a volunteer fire department, we have very few people around so there is times that we may not be able to make a call because we don’t have anybody to run it,” said Lewis.
Lewis said he continues to stress the importance of wearing protective gear to calls in hopes of keeping employees safe.
“The biggest thing is you don’t want to bring it home to your family. That’s the thing that you worry about. You want to keep your family safe,” said Lewis.
According to Wednesday’s ADPH data, here are some other counties’ percentages of positive tests compared to tests taken in Central Alabama:
40.2% Etowah County
1,216 Cases / 3,022 Tests
39.4% Blount County
457 Cases / 1,157 Tests
39.2% Cherokee County
124 Cases / 316 Tests
37.7% St. Clair County
692 Cases / 1,840 Tests
36.8 % Calhoun County
1,042 Cases / 2,828 Tests
35.9% Cullman County
830 Cases / 2,314 Tests
35.6% Talladega County
527 Cases / 1,482 Tests
34.8% Cleburne County
71 Cases / 204 Tests
34.7% Greene County
61 Cases / 176 Tests
33.3% Clay County
75 Cases / 225 Tests
31.2% Hale County
96 Cases / 308 Tests
30.9% Chilton County
197 Cases / 637 Tests
30.1% Randolph County
94 Cases / 312 Tests
27.6% Shelby County
1,683 Cases / 6,101 Tests
26.2% Jefferson County
5440 Cases / 20,736 Tests
18.9% Tuscaloosa County
1,590 Cases / 8,423 Tests
12.6% Bibb County
237 Cases / 1,876 Tests
- Alabama World War II vet beats COVID-19, marks 104th birthday
- 102-year-old New York woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic beats COVID-19 twice
- See where you lineup for COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available, thanks to NYT tool
- Joe Biden to keep Dr. Fauci on staff, call for 100 days of mask-wearing
- 1 injured by broken glass from shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant