Small towns with few COVID-19 cases request waiver from statewide mandates

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Small town Alabama mayors are reaching out to Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in hopes of getting a waiver that would make them exempt from the Safer at Home Order.

Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said the virus has mainly impacted the city’s economy. Their case count hasn’t increased in weeks, the mayor tells CBS 42.

“If they say we’ve reached a point where it is safe for certain businesses to open under certain guidelines, I don’t understand why other businesses can’t open as long as they comply with the same guidelines,” Pruitt said.

St. Clair count has 76 COVID-19 cases, according to the Alabama Public Health Department. Pruit said treating his county the same as Jefferson or Mobile Counties, both of which have near or more than 1,000 cases, doesn’t make sense.

“Like I said in the letter, we’ve got businesses that are dying, that just want a chance to fight,” Pruitt said.

In Cleburne County, the mayor of Heflin has similar frustrations. Mayor Rudy Rook also sent a letter to Dr. Harris and Gov. Ivey last week.

“I just ask that they maybe look at each individual county or the exposure that each city is faced with. Maybe make their determination on that,” Rook said.

Cleburne county has 12 COVID-19 cases, according to the Alabama Public Health Department. Both mayors have not yet received an answer as to if their request for waivers will be granted.