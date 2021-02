COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement and rescue crews are on the scene of a plane crash on Lake Martin near the Equality in Coosa County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the call came in at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday about a small plane that crashed in the lake.

The pilot has been located and was not hurt in the crash.

State Troopers are currently on the way to the scene to provide assistance.

This is a developing story.