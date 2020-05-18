Small church reopens for first time in eight weeks

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — May 17 is the first Sunday in two months many churches have held in-person services in the state of Alabama. Upper Room Baptist Church is a smaller church in Irondale. The pastor said it’s because of their size they felt it safe to invite their members back in.

“We are a smaller congregation and we knew that it would most likely not be a problem to have people get far enough apart. We felt that was safe enough for us,” said Pastor Ken Taylor.

Families were required to social distance from each other. Masks were optional. Surfaces were sprayed with lysol before members arrived.

92-year-old Reuben Melton said he’s overjoyed services has resumed because of the difficulties he’s had with tuning in online. “I don’t have a computer or anything. But Faye Wilson always played it to me over the phone, so I got the messages,” said Melton.

Pastor Taylor said he felt it was safe for he and his members to congregate. Upper Room Baptist has continued to live stream their services for members who aren’t comfortable attending in-person.