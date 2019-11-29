Small Business Saturday in Alabama

Put your money back into your local economy by shopping in your community.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Once Black Friday shopping is over with at those big, national retailers, it’s time to take your business back into the community.

Governor Kay Ivey has declared Saturday, November 30 as Small Business Saturday here in Alabama to celebrate the impact small businesses have on the communities they’re in and the state’s economy.

Small Business Saturday is always held the day after Black Friday. It’s a day to shop small and support a business in your neighborhood that employs friends and family.

This is the tenth year Alabama has marked Small Business Saturday.