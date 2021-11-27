Small Business Saturday brings excitement for Homewood businesses

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Small Business Saturday brought excitement to Homewood. Business owners tell us they’re grateful for the continued community support, especially around the holiday shopping season.

Shopping locally makes a big impact on these small businesses. Every dollar you spend at local stores, you’re investing back into your community and helping provide jobs.

Many small businesses are trying to bounce back after last year’s financial setback during the pandemic.

“We can definitely feel the energy over the last couple of weeks, people wanting to come in and support local so it’s been a lot of fun,” said Kevin Knight, owner of Bandwagon sporting goods store in Homewood.

However, there’s a new set of challenges in 2021, the global supply chain bottlenecks that have caused shortages and shipping delays.

“Probably June and July we saw real challenges when getting sizes and quantities of things and it’s continued throughout the fall and probably a lot of distributers are distributing to local retailers to get prepared for the holidays, so we are seeing a lot of challenges when getting inventory,” said Knight.

Small businesses say they’ve done their best to stock up on inventory ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

“They order their goods for the holiday season back in February and they’ve gotten most of those but there’s some furniture that you order in July and those have also come in and if they found out that they weren’t going to be delivered, a lot of retailers just switched vendors,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

Despite so many hurdles for some businesses, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Consumer spending is expected to be up in Alabama through the end of the year.

“For the whole season, we’re expecting close to $15 billion to be spent in Alabama in November and December and that would be an all-time high,” said Dennis.

“We have so many customers that come in and say we want to support local, and we like that and want to continue to emphasize that obviously, we’re in business year-round and we want people to support us year-round,” said Knight.

If you didn’t get a chance to shop at small businesses on Saturday, you have another chance to shop locally and support these businesses with their Cyber Monday sales.