BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pinky Cole, founder of Slutty Vegan, has announced that a new location will open in Birmingham on Sunday.

“We are excited to join this historic district and for the opportunity to work alongside the other small businesses within Woodlawn,” said Jason Crain, Slutty Vegan President. “We have a deep appreciation for Mayor Woodfin and his office for welcoming us with open arms, and give special thanks to the Woodlawn Foundation for not only helping us identify this location, but working with us throughout pandemic delays. We look forward to being a part of the renaissance of Woodlawn and hope to impact the community in a positive way.”

Slutty Vegan serves vegan burgers, sandwiches, sides and desserts for takeout and delivery. The restaurant is an Atlanta-based, ‘nationally acclaimed burger joint.’

“We are so excited to sluttify all of Birmingham!” said Cole. “This location is extremely special to us — it’s our first location outside of Georgia, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of your community. We hope you are ready for us, because Slutty Vegan is ready to serve an experience to each and every one of you.”

The restaurant will be located in the Woodlawn neighborhood.