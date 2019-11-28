‘Slow down, move over’ rally planned for Sunday

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Roadside workers and first responders from around Alabama are expected to be in central Alabama Sunday to remind drivers about the importance of Alabama’s move over law.

Last year’s Awareness Rally

The rally began after the December 2016 death of tow worker John Hubbard. Hubbard died after he was killed working on a vehicle along Interstate 59/20 in Tuscaloosa County.

“Big brother, best friend, it was somebody you went through life with every day and then all of a sudden he’s gone,” said John Hubbard’s brother, Jason.

Jason Hubbard also makes frequent stops along busy roads as a first responder and roadside worker.

“It’s hard to do your job and constantly be watching the white line or watching headlights to make sure they are getting over that way you aren’t worried about trying to get out of the way,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard and others continue to advocate for stricter penalties and tougher enforcement of the state law that requires to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles.

John Hubbard’s other brother, Jared, would like to see the crime enhanced to a felony.

“If they get penalized to the fullest extent of hitting somebody, it’ll wake people up,” said Jared Hubbard.

Last week, a 68-year-old man was injured in Tuscaloosa County. Earlier this year a mechanic was killed in Marion County while he worked on a truck there.

A tow driver in the Montgomery died a few weeks after he was hit in August along I-85.

In October, an ALEA trooper was also injured earlier this year when he was hit on I-459.

The “Slow Down Move Over Awareness Rally” has seen more than 100 tow drivers from across the state during the past. Organizers expect 200 vehicles this Sunday, including law enforcement.

Participants ride from Hueytown to Tuscaloosa County where Hubbard died.

On Sunday’s, drivers can begin lining up for the rally at 1 p.m. at Garywood Assembly of God in Hueytown before departing at 2:20 p.m.

