TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WIAT) – The 3rd annual ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ law awareness rally is happening this weekend.

It began three years ago when John Hubbard, a mechanic, lost his life when he was hit by a vehicle while helping to change a tire on the side of I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County in 2016.

In Alabama, the law states that when road crews and emergency workers are present, drivers must slow down or get into the other lane.

The rally begins at 1:00 p.m. at Garywood Assembly of God in Hueytown on December 1, 2019.