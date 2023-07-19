BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sloss Tech will return to the historic Lyric Theatre for the first time post-pandemic on Aug. 4.

Sloss Tech is an event hub for the best and the brightest of natural and local tech entrepreneurs. Founders, startups and companies can share ideas, build relationships with one another, and push the boundaries of innovation.

Attendees can enjoy a full day of programming with content across cutting-edge topics in tech, such as AI, EdTech and more. Devon Townsend, Cameo co-founder and chief product officer, will join the lineup as one of the conference’s keynote speakers.

Sloss Tech will debut its “Next in Tech” program this year, which will offer a limited number of complimentary tickets to students and early tech professionals.

For more information and tickets, click here.