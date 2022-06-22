BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time since Sloss Furnace ran as an active plant, it’s lighting up the night sky in Birmingham.

Energy efficient lights have been added throughout the facility. They will allow the historic landmark to be visible at night from across the city.

“Tonight, that legacy is going to shine even brighter,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said Tuesday night. “Thanks to this project, residents visitors and more will be able to see Sloss Furnace literally from every corner of this great city.”

Woodfin, Sloss Furnace Board Members and neighbors flipped the switch Tuesday night, turning on the lights for the first time.

The historic landmark has long been seen as a symbol of the Magic City’s industrial roots. The building has been preserved over the years by the Sloss Furnace Board of Directors. The idea to light up Sloss came from board member Cathy Sloss-Jones. Her great great grandfather built Sloss Furnace back in 1881 and she wants to see the landmark continue to shine in Birmingham’s future.

“This represents why we are here as a city and it is a historic landmark a national historic landmark, but it’s also old and rusty and needs a lot of love,” Sloss-Jones said.

She explained it was also their goal to get the lighting project finished in time for the World Games.

“We are lighting it very specially for the world games, so it will rotate in colors,” she explained.

After the World Games are finished, the furnace will be lit in a more neutral white tone, with the option of changing the colors for special events and holidays.