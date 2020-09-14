Sloss Fright Furnace will not open this year for the first time in 24 years due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A popular Halloween attraction in central Alabama will not be opening this year due to the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Sloss Fright Furnace will not be having patrons walk through the haunted house for scares this year. A first for the attraction in 24 years.

In a Facebook post, Sloss says the reasoning is due to the fact that the indoor haunted house “was built in 1881 with tight quarters and poor ventilation, which is not conducive to opening during a pandemic.”

Sloss did say that special announcements and new surprises will be coming in the coming months.

