Slipknot coming to Pelham Oct. 24

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Heavy metal superband Slipknot will make their way to Pelham the weekend before Halloween.

Slipknot, the band widely known for their on stage antics, masks and aggressive music, will make their way to the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Oct. 24 during the final stretch of their 27-city tour.

The Grammy Award-winning band will bring their Iowa-based festival on the road. The band’s “Knotfest Roadshow” will include special guests Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again,” lead singer Corey Taylor said in a press release. “This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon.”

Tickets for the Pelham show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.