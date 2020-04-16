Sleep expert explains key to good sleep during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to make many changes to their daily routines, which can sometimes cause problems with their sleeping habits.

A sleep expert has advice for how you can deal with that.

Dr. Andrew Wilson, director of the Brookwood Sleep Center, said studies show that sleep helps with immunity, and that’s crucial right now as COVID-19 spreads across the world. He uses an acronym, SLEEP (Structure, Light, Exercise, Emotions, Patience), to explain the keys to sleeping well.

Structure is the first key. Wilson said the pandemic has disrupted structure for many people, but you need it to sleep well.

Light is the second key. Wilson said sunlight is a powerful regulator for sleep, so it’s important to expose yourself to it and to limit the blue light that comes from screens.

Exercise is the third key. It also helps regulate sleep as long as you avoid strenuous exercise within a couple hours of bedtime.

Emotions are the fourth key. It’s all about managing them the right way. The pandemic is causing many negative emotions like anxiety and frustration, and those can lead to difficulty sleeping. But it’s important to deal with those and to stay in contact with others as best you can.

Patience is the final key, and it’s especially important during the pandemic since experts don’t know how long it will last. The same is true for sleep. Changes in you sleep patterns can require adjustments that take time. But you can improve your sleep over time.

