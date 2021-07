CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A skydiver experienced a scare Saturday in Cullman County when their parachute got caught in a tree. Fortunately, a local tree service group was able to rescue them.

Colburn’s Tree Service responded to the scene and was able to get the skydiver safely out of the tree. The Vinemont-Providence Fire Department, Cullman EMS and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office all responded.