Skip Holtz named head coach of Birmingham Stallions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Skip Holtz, the son of former college and NFL head coach Lou Holtz, has been named the first head coach of the Birmingham Stallions in the United States Football League (USFL) revival.

The announcement was made on the Stallions Twitter page Thursday. Holtz last served as the head coach of Louisiana Tech where he led the Bulldogs for nine seasons before being fired back in November. He was 64-49 in those seasons and has a career head coaching record of 152-121.

This comes a few weeks after it was heavily reported that former Auburn Tigers head coach Gene Chizik would be named the head coach.

Like his father, Skip Holtz has bounced around the coaching carousel. He previously coached at Notre Dame, where he was also a player, Florida State under Bobby Bowden, Connecticut, South Carolina, East Carolina and South Florida.

Earlier this month, Birmingham city leaders approved a resolution to allow the city and Birmingham Park and Recreation Board to execute an agreement with the USFL league to provide services to the USFL that do not exceed $500,000.

The USFL season is set to kickoff on April 16.